TRAVERSE CITY — A father and son nearly faced the wrath of the blade after a woman threatened them with a sword, police said.
The suspect, a 58-year-old Traverse City woman, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felonious assault, child neglect and resisting arrest, according to a release from the Traverse City Police Department.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when an argument broke out. The 56-year-old man asked her to leave “due to her behavior and attitude,” according to the release.
Instead, she grabbed a 3-foot metal katana-type sword off the wall and removed its sheath before swinging it at him and his son, the release states.
The man grabbed his son and left. Neither were injured.
Officers took the woman to Munson Medical Center for medical clearance due to intoxication, and she is at Grand Traverse County’s jail.
