TRAVERSE CITY — A woman is in jail after witnesses said she drove 70-plus mph in a 25-mph zone, investigators said.
The incident occurred just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse, and police responded to the scene after several witnesses called in.
They told officers they saw the 20-year-old driver — a Kalkaska woman — speeding down Front Street, a side street off Munson Avenue near Northwestern Michigan College. Four separate witnesses said she was driving between 70 and 100 mph, said Traverse City Police Department Capt. Jim Bussell. City Police took the report and were assisted by Sheriff’s Department deputies.
They saw her aged Honda Accord run off the shoulder shortly after, coming to rest in a ditch about 90 feet off the road on NMC’s campus.
Authorities said a Breathalyzer revealed the woman’s blood alcohol content at 0.10 percent, and she was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and zero tolerance in relation to being under 21.
No one was injured in the crash.
