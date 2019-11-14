TRAVERSE CITY — A woman sent her boyfriend to the emergency room and herself to jail to end a night of drinking, police said.
The 33-year-old Traverse City woman could face assault charges after the Wednesday incident, said Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer.
Police were called to a Grant Street home at 11:50 p.m. after an argument broke out between the couple — Bohrer said the spat kicked up over the woman’s drinking. Her 40-year-old boyfriend, also from Traverse City, was trying to get her to go to bed because she was drunk, he said.
A PBT at the scene registered her BAC at .24.
An unfinished report limited the amount of details police could share, but Bohrer said the fight turned physical and the boyfriend “sustained injuries to his genitals” severe enough to require medical attention.
A report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor for review.
