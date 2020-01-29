TRAVERSE CITY — A woman landed in jail after police said she sucker-punched her roommate.
A 26-year-old Traverse City woman called police around 1 a.m. Wednesday after she said her drunken roommate attacked her while she slept in their Garfield Road home, according to Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis.
The roommate, a 24-year-old Traverse City woman, jumped in her car and took off, Gillis added.
Meanwhile, officers arrived at the scene and assessed the woman’s injuries, which Gillis said weren’t major and didn’t require a trip to the hospital. She’d taken several punches to the face.
Michigan State Police trooper later nabbed the at-large roommate in Kingsley, and Traverse City Police officers arrested her on suspicion of domestic violence and operating while intoxicated.
On-scene tests revealed her BAC as .113.
The case awaits review by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
