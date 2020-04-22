TRAVERSE CITY — Smashed windows and crude coatings of spray paint leave some already-struggling downtown businesses with more to worry about.
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said the department’s seen an increase in petty crimes like vandalism and malicious destruction of property as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order and the COVID-19 pandemic leave locals with few outlets.
“I mean, there’s a lot of people out there with nothing to do,” Bussell said Wednesday. “For whatever reason, some people have chosen to handle their free time that way.”
The latest of a string of petty crimes came Tuesday morning — officers caught two boys, 12 and 15, trying to smash out the windows of Thirsty Fish in downtown Traverse City.
Bussell said police responded minutes earlier to a call about broken windows at a Washington Street home. They found three panes of shattered glass but no suspects.
While officers interviewed the homeowner, they heard “a loud noise” coming from a few blocks over. The officers rushed over to find the boys going at the restaurant’s front windows, Bussell said.
One officer held the boys at gunpoint while the other called for backup. They were arrested without issue and returned to their legal guardians, Bussell said.
Both boys will likely face charges for breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and malicious destruction of property.
Another seven calls throughout the day alerted police to other smashed windows — Bussell suspects the boys were behind those as well.
North Peak Brewing Co. and J&S Hamburg on Front Street were hit earlier this month, and around that time officers also found a cinderblock that’d been thrown through the window of the nearby Saco’s Market. All three storefronts touted shattered windows.
“Regardless of the pandemic, it’s still at minimum an inconvenience for business owners and private residents,” Bussell said. “It’s a difficult time right now. A lot of businesses are hurting and people are hurting.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said his jurisdiction hasn’t seen much vandalism in the past month. Still, deputies are taking extra precautions.
“We’re urging our deputies to do a lot more business checks than we typically do, just because these businesses are closed a lot more of the time,” Fewless said Wednesday.
It seems Leelanau and Benzie counties have also been spared.
“We haven’t really had too much vandalism — the only calls that’re higher than normal are domestic violences,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean echoed the sentiment, and said his deputies are also keeping a closer eye on COVID-shuttered businesses.
But departments around the country share Traverse City’s struggles.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that increased vandalism at a South Carolina park under COVID-19 restrictions could permanently close the attraction, and Wisconsin’s governor shuttered 40 hiking spots to curb increased vandalism and combat COVID’s spread.
Bussell said police suspect the homes and businesses hit locally were chosen randomly. Still, he said installing lights and security cameras might help.
Anyone looking to report such damage should call the dispatch non-emergency line at 231-922-4550.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
