From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police responded to an assault and arrested a man who apparently grappled with two others.
Capt. James Bussell said police were called after 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 800 block of Washington Street.
A Traverse City man, 36, was asked to leave an apartment after making an unwelcome remark but he refused.
The offending man then punched twice in the gut a Grand Rapids man, 21, as well as a Traverse City woman, 28, who reportedly received four blows to the back and torso, Bussell said.
No significant injuries were reported.
Police arrested the Traverse City man for assault and for three outstanding bench warrants issued by Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court for failure to appear. The original charges connected to the bench warrants were drunken driving, stalking and breaking and entering, Bussell said.
