TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 spurred months of light traffic, few crashes and even fewer deaths, but summer has brought a return of crowded Michigan roadways, busy intersections and bumper-to-bumper backups.
About 360 people died on Michigan roads during the first half of 2020, according to Michigan State Police Office of Highway Safety Planning numbers released June 23. Another 1,700-plus have been injured in crashes — both totals well below mid-2019’s numbers.
So far, a comparison between 2020 and 2019 touts a 29 percent drop in crashes and 25 percent drop in deaths.
“It’s been about a 70-percent drop in citations (from our troopers),” said Derrick Carroll, MSP Seventh District public information officer.
Most of that is lockdown-spurred, says Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
“There’s no question about that — everyone was staying home (until recently),” he said. “In March and April, there was nothing going on. We weren’t even writing citations. I mean, I can remember driving to work and not seeing a car.”
It’s a drop reported by most local precincts.
“During the height of the COVID pandemic here, it was obvious there were fewer cars on the road, fewer people out and about,” added Traverse City Police Dept. Sgt. Matt Richmond. “And incident calls, they were way down.”
Crashes in city limits are down about 30 percent this year, Richmond said.
Antrim County has seen the same — stops and crashes are notably down, according to Sheriff Dan Bean.
“It’s been fewer, and they’ve been a lot less serious,” he said Monday.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark and Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich echoed the sentiment.
But local incidents don’t line up toe-to-toe with state trends. While local troopers have seen similar drops in traffic, Carroll noted several northern Michigan traffic fatalities within the calendar year.
“Most of the time they’re driver error — not paying attention, not wearing a safety belt,” he said.
But greater number trends follow a larger, if slower, drop — the past three years have seen consistent decreases in traffic fatalities and serious injuries, MSP data shows. If 2020 maintains its course, it could mark Michigan’s third year in a row clocking fewer than 1,000 traffic-related deaths.
Drunk driving-related incidents, motorcyclist fatalities and teen fatalities are also on the downturn.
But law enforcement officials don’t expect the slowdown to continue into the summer.
“We’re having so much traffic up here now. I mean, people are coming up in droves,” Schendel said, noting an influx in the past week of vacationers and out-of-state plates. “You multiply that with all the construction we have and people don’t know what to do and then, boom. They’re mostly fender-benders, but it’s still something we have to respond to.”
Bean, too, has seen a recent reversal of that trend.
“Now, traffic has picked up and it’s getting busier all the time,” he said. “I don’t see it getting any better this year. I think everybody’s been in long enough, they’re all coming out right now — the weather’s hot, and I think everybody’s travelling north for the vacations they would’ve had during spring break.”
Carroll expects to see similar spikes throughout the Seventh District’s jurisdiction, especially with a virus-spurred drop in gas prices lingering.
Canceled events and slowed attractions are likely to help though, Carroll added. For one, officers won’t be tied up directing traffic or walking the grounds of fireworks shows and events like the National Cherry Festival.
He anticipates Fourth of July weekend — a CARE Enforcement weekend for the agency — will be one of heavy traffic.
“We’re not gonna see a large number of people congregating in parks in the evening, and the beaches, for fireworks,” Carroll said. “You’re still going to get the normal traffic as far as beachgoers who are hanging out, but you’re not gonna pack ‘em in.”
But in his eyes, numbers are still shy of a return to “normal.”
“I don’t think we have returned totally to normal levels — we’re still seeing, you know, the social distancing, restaurants are only letting in so many patrons,” Carroll said.
Vacationer crowds and recreational day trips are in the decline, Borkovich added — at least, they are in Leelanau County.
“With the restrictions of the COVID (pandemic), wearing masks, restaurants at partial capacity and no theaters, no concerts, no Cherry Festival, no Cedar Polka Fest, I’d say our traffic is down — maybe as much as 50 percent overall,” Borkovich said.
And a recent uptick hasn’t come close to bridging that gap, he added.
“I think people have changed their habits a little bit,” Borkovich said. “They’re recreating a little more at home, playing horseshoes, going to more bonfires. I think most people realize when they’re going to be around other people, they’ve got to wear a mask. If they’re with their family at a bonfire or at home, they don’t have to do that.
“There’s just a lot of change to people’s behavior and travel.”
