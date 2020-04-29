TRAVERSE CITY — Three people face charges after police say they participated in a live-streamed video of a child performing sex acts.
Shelby Lynne Kaiser, Jami Lynn Johnson and William Robert Johnson each face charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, according to Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.
Investigators were first alerted to the matter shortly after the video’s late evening release on April 10, Bussell said.
They determined the video, which showed a 6-year-old girl involved in sex acts with a grown man, originated from a home on Centre Street.
Bussell said the three adults involved weren’t immediately arrested because the video “wasn’t explicit in sexual nature, but was very inappropriate.”
Officers instead involved Child and Family Services to protect the girl, and worked with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate and obtain arrest warrants.
“We did not ignore the situation — we took action immediately,” Bussell said.
Arrest warrants came about 10 days later, and police placed Kaiser, 26, and Jami Johnson, 48, in cuffs at the Centre Street home. William Johnson, 47, was arrested at a business on Traversefield Drive shortly after.
They were each arraigned via Zoom on April 24, and each of the three were released from Grand Traverse County’s jail under $10,000 personal recognizance bonds.
Kaiser, 26, faces an additional classification as a fourth-time habitual offender, which means she could face stricter sentencing. She’s previously faced charges for substance abuse, larceny, retail fraud and assault.
Kaiser, Jami Johnson and William Johnson, each Traverse City residents, are set to return to 86th District Court for preliminary exams on May 14.
Bussell said that, unfortunately, many children face these kinds of situations as they’re isolated and kept home from school.
“What’s really a concern is these kids are isolated and some of them are in situations that are less than ideal,” he said. “(It means there’s fewer) adults to see a change in behavior or injuries, there’s not as much opportunity for that now. They're interacting with fewer mandated reporters.”
