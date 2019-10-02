TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police are investigating a reported theft at the local hospital.
A man reported to police he stored $3,600 cash in a safe at Munson Medical Center while a patient at the Traverse City hospital. He told authorities when he retrieved his personal belongings the money was gone, said Capt. Jim Bussell.
Munson officials told police they returned all the patient's belongings to him, the captain said.
The case remains under investigation.
