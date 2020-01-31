TRAVERSE CITY — A girl was hospitalized after police said she stepped in front of a car.
Traverse City police and firefighters, alongside NorthFlight EMS, responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to TCPD Capt. Keith Gillis.
Investigations and witness accounts made it clear the crash wasn’t an accident, he added. The collision, at the intersection of south Division Street and west Fourteenth Street, was nowhere near a crosswalk.
“It was very apparent that she jumped in front of the vehicle,” Gillis said.
The 17-year-old girl was transported to Munson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Only one car was involved in the crash, Gillis said, and no citations have been issued.
The matter remains under investigation.
