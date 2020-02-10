INTERLOCHEN — Police arrested a man after they say he drunkenly attacked his father.
The Friday evening incident drew Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies to the pair’s Interlochen residence twice, according to Lt. Brian Giddis.
The man’s 66-year-old father called 911 the first time around 6 p.m. to report his son drunkenly punching holes in the walls after an argument over “family matters,” Giddis said.
“The father called and said his son’s out of control,” he said. “He’d been drinking.”
Deputies evaluated the situation and, since no physical assault occurred, left without arresting the man. They were soon called back, however, when the argument escalated.
This time, the 35-year-old man — who registered a BAC of .34 — had punched his father in the face, Giddis said.
Deputies tracked the son into some woods near the house and arrested him. He was taken to Munson Medical Center to be cleared because of his high BAC, and was later taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The case will be reviewed by Grand Traverse County prosecutors for charges.
