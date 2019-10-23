TRAVERSE CITY — A man who seemed to confuse 911 with DoorDash and Uber ended his evening in cuffs, police said.
The 40-year-old man, which Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien described as “residentially challenged,” is accused of misusing emergency services after a slew of phone calls Sunday.
The first call rang in at 7:08 p.m., O’Brien said — the man requested help because he “could not get his pants up.”
A second call at 8:14 p.m. requested a ride, which wasn’t obliged, and the man called again at 9:21 p.m. with a new request.
“(He) ‘was hungry and wanted a hot dog,’” O’Brien said.
Traverse City Police officers found the man, who admitted to the 911 misuse, and they gave him a ride to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
He was in jail as of Monday morning, O’Brien said, and was awaiting review from the prosecutor’s office.
