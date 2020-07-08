TRAVERSE CITY — A truck rammed into a little girl and her mother — and police said they’re on the case.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday along Front Street, according to Traverse City Police Department Capt. Jim Bussell. The mother and daughter were strolling along the sidewalk and just passing the KFC restaurant when a truck made a left turn and mowed into them.
A local man saw the incident and gave chase as the truck fled down Barlow Street, Bussell added. They reached speeds up to 85 mph through residential streets before the chaser backed off to “let the cops handle it.”
Bussell said that witness provided “identifying information” on the truck, and officers were still working the case Wednesday.
The girl suffered a scraped elbow and her mother escaped unharmed. They declined treatment from EMS at the scene.
A complete report is in the works, Bussell said, and officers are still investigating the matter. They’ve yet to make any arrests, he added.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
