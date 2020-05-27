TRAVERSE CITY — Police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove off.
The woman on the bike, a 59-year-old Traverse City resident, was treated at Munson Medical Center for minor injuries after the Tuesday crash, according to Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer.
“There (weren't) any significant life-threatening injuries — just cuts and scrapes,” he said Wednesday.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Division and Seventh Street in Traverse City just after 8 a.m., according to call logs.
The driver was headed eastbound on Seventh and preparing to turn left onto northbound Division when the westbound bicyclist started crossing Division via the intersection’s crosswalk, Bohrer said.
The vehicle inched out to get a better view of traffic and hit the bicyclist, knocking her down to the pavement. The driver then turned north onto Division and kept going, Bohrer said.
It was a very slow impact, he added, and the vehicle likely won’t have any sort of damage distinguishing it. Witnesses on the scene proved mixed on how they identified the vehicle — one said it was a truck, another an SUV and a third, a car, Bohrer said.
The consensus is that the vehicle was white and, after the crash, headed northbound up Division. Police don’t have a description of the driver or a license plate number at this point.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Traverse City Police Department at 231-995-5150.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.