TRAVERSE CITY — A driver plowing into the TC Latino Grocery storefront drew officers to South Airport Road.
The call came in around 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Grand Traverse 911.
The building wore a gaping hole with broken bricks and shattered glass littering the ground. Onlookers crowded around the building’s destroyed front.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless did not immediately return a call for comment Monday afternoon, and the release offered no details on the driver.
No injuries have been reported, according to Grand Traverse 911.
Reporter Brendan Quealy contributed to this report.
