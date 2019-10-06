TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police arrested an Interlochen man after he caught his girlfriend cheating on him, which led him to hold two people at gunpoint at his home in Green Lake Township.
Police said they responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man and woman actively being held hostage at gunpoint. When troopers arrived, they found the woman and her boyfriend standing outside the house and quickly separated them.
The boyfriend’s name is Kevin Rennhack, 24, who police reported was away from home when he viewed on an in-home security camera his girlfriend and another man having intimate relations.
Police said Rennhack went home, grabbed his rifle and ran to the bedroom to confront them, where he allegedly pointed the weapon at the pair and demanded to know the man’s identity — ordering them not to move. Minutes later Rennhack allowed them to leave, police said.
Rennhack was taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail, arraigned in 86th District Court and remains held on a $10,000 bond. He faces charges of 15-year felony unlawful imprisonment, two counts of 4-year felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, and a felony firearms charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.