TRAVERSE CITY — Police said a woman found slain and dumped in a Leelanau County ravine was bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled.
Traverse City Police Department Capt. Jim Bussell said Friday that the woman — whose name is still being withheld until her family can be notified — was killed sometime between Tuesday evening and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when her body was found.
Bussell declined to share details or the name of the suspect in her killing, who has been arrested and jailed on suspicion of a related crime, lying to a police officer.
The suspect was arrested around 2-3 a.m. Thursday, Bussell added.
Capt. Keith Gillis said earlier this week that the woman and the suspect were known to each other. Investigators declined to elaborate on that relationship.
“I don’t believe this is random,” Bussell said.
Police believe the brutal slaying occurred at the Terrace Beach Motel in Traverse City, where the 62-year-old woman, formerly of Chicago, had an extended-stay room with her husband. The couple got into an argument Tuesday evening and Gillis said the husband stormed out. When he returned on Thursday, he found his wife had disappeared and around 5 p.m. filed a missing person report.
Gillis said the suspect is not the woman's husband.
Hours earlier, a passerby noticed drag marks along Kasson Center Road in Leelanau County. He followed them to a gruesome scene — a ravine down a steep incline where the woman’s body had been dumped.
She’d suffered blunt-force trauma, stabbing, fractures to the neck and strangulation with possible smothering, Bussell said Friday, citing a pathologist’s report.
A dive team went out Friday morning to probe West Grand Traverse Bay for more evidence.
Anyone with information on the crime should call the Traverse City Police Department.
