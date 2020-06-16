TRAVERSE CITY — County commissioners will discuss 10 “community requested reforms” on law enforcement this week.
County Commissioner Betsy Coffia requested policing issues raised by some speakers at the June 6 Black Lives Matter rally held at the Open Space, be placed on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. online.
The list of 10 reforms is as follows:
- End profiling practices.
- Replace them with resource referrals.
- Establish anti-profiling policy and procedure.
- Mandatory use of body and dash cameras.
- Provide annual implicit bias training.
- End U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/U.S. Customs Border Patrol holds
- Realign budget priorities.
- Secure a commitment from unions not to protect members commit crimes against those in their custody.
- Establish and fund an independent citizen oversight commission.
- Community residents urged to purse these policy changes.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Thomas Bensley said Monday he plans to attend and is open to hearing the suggestions.
“At the rally I said we’d be interested in working with the community on these issues,” Bensley said Monday.
“Shortly after that, people were demanding that we do several things,” Bensley added, and suggested that making demands might not be the best way to begin what he hoped would be a productive discussion.
Bensley deferred comment on specific reforms, saying he had also accepted an invitation to meet in person with rally organizers after the county board meeting.
“Yes we will meet and talk about their demands,” Bensley said. “With that, I’m going to defer to our meeting. Let’s see what comes out of it.”
The commission meeting will be held remotely and the public is invited to attend by watching the livestream online or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin number 792 476 402 when prompted.
Anyone wishing to give public comment will need to call in and mute the line until they are called upon by the chairman. If calling from a phone without a mute button, dial star 6 to mute and then again to unmute.
