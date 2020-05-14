PETOSKEY — A Petoskey man was arrested on suspicion of homicide.
The arrest comes after the Petoskey Department of Public Safety launched a homicide investigation around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release.
Investigators released few details about the crime or the victim, who they identified as a Royal Oak resident.
Michigan State Police Crime Lab experts assisted with the investigation, and the suspect is currently lodged in the Emmet County jail.
Matthew Breed, Petoskey Department of Public Safety director, called it an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public in a press statement.
Further details were promised pending the results of an autopsy and a decision on formal charges against the Petoskey resident.
Emmet County prosecutors are still reviewing the case, according to the release.
