MANISTEE — Police said a man possibly armed with a knife and yelling for help from the rooftop of a discount store in Manistee refused to negotiate and kept them in an hours-long standoff.
Manistee City Police responded to the Family Dollar store just before 11 p.m. Sunday and reported that once there, they learned the man was a parole absconder who threatened to kill police officers at the scene.
Police said negotiators attempted to convince the man to come down from the roof, but he refused and the standoff continued throughout most of the night. Eventually the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The man was provided medical treatment and then taken to Manistee County Jail, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.