TRAVERSE CITY — A teen is out a cell phone and other electronics in a matter investigators continue to probe.
The Thursday afternoon call began when a 19-year-old Traverse City woman gave a friend two laptops to sell to provide him some cash, according to Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer. It didn’t seem to be enough though, as her phone went missing shortly after a visit at her Grant Street home.
It didn’t stop the teen from joining the friend, identified by police as a 22-year-old from Traverse City, on a trip to Best Buy, where Bohrer said he talked her into opening a line of credit.
The pair bought a list of electronics, including humidifiers, Xboxes, PlayStations and a new iPhone 11, Bohrer said, totaling hundreds of dollars.
They brought the haul back to the 19-year-old’s home, and he took off with the loot as she stepped upstairs, according to Bohrer.
Bohrer said police have identified the subject — who’s known to law enforcement for his involvement in past larceny calls — and are on the hunt.
“We will be diligently looking for him,” Bohrer said.
