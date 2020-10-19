TRAVERSE CITY — Annual drug take-back day returns to northern Michigan Saturday.
The recurring event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, is hosted on a national level by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Both the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Traverse City Police Department will host collection sites Saturday. TCPD covers two locations — the Dennis W. Finch Law Enforcement Center and Munson Community Health Center.
Locals are welcome to turn in any expired or unused medications.
Locations include Acme, Blair, East Bay, Fife Lake, Green Lake, Paradise and Peninsula townships and Traverse City:
- Acme Township Hall, 6042 Acme Rd., Acme
- Blair Township Hall, 2121 County Rd. 633, Grawn
- East Bay Station No. 9 Metro Fire Department, 110 Highlake Rd., East Bay Township
- Fife Lake Township Fire Department, 134 Morgan St., Fife Lake
- Grand Traverse Mall parking lot, between main entrance and Starbucks
- Green Lake Township Hall, 9394 Tenth St., Interlochen
- Paradise Township Emergency Services Building, 2300 E. M-113, Kingsley
- Peninsula Township Hall, 13235 Center Rd., Peninsula Township
- Dennis W. Finch Law Enforcement Center, 851 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City
- Munson Community Health Center, 550 Munson Ave., Traverse City
