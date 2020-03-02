TRAVERSE CITY — Police said that a man answered the door of his 10th Street home at 1 a.m. and said he was greeted by a neighbor waving a knife and demanding money.
The resident, 70, refused and called 911 on Sunday.
The 61-year-old man walked away but was later arrested at his home, also on 10th Street, said Lt. Erich Bohrer.
The incident happened in the 200 block of 10th Street, Bohrer said, it is unknown how or whether the two men knew each other but alcohol was believed to be a factor.
The 61-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault and is being housed in the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.