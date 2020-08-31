TRAVERSE CITY — A 911 call concerning domestic violence landed a man and woman in police custody.
The call, which Traverse City Police Department officers responded to around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, concerned a fight between a 54-year-old man and 53-year-old woman, according to a call log. It drew officers somewhere in the 200 block of Cass Street in Traverse City — the stretch between State Street and the bridge.
They arrived to find accused suspect and reported victim both “extremely intoxicated and barely (coherent)," Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis said Monday. Their BACs weren’t immediately available.
“Neither one of them were cooperative,” he said.
Officers on-scene managed to gather the gist of the situation from witnesses, including one who made the initial 911 call — they recounted seeing the 54-year-old man push the woman off of a wall she’d been sitting on, according to Gillis.
Investigators noted a fresh coating of dirt, leaves and other debris on the woman, which corroborated the story.
But the call would only turn more violent.
As an officer placed cuffs on the male suspect, the drunken woman turned on her. She tried to push the officer off of him and took swings at her, according to Gillis.
The officer wasn’t injured.
It spurred the arrest of both individuals, who were taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
Gillis said both reports await review from Grand Traverse County prosecutors. Investigators recommended a charge of domestic violence against the man and resisting/obstructing a police officer against the woman.
