TRAVERSE CITY — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station.
The man, described by Traverse City Police as white, thin and 6 feet tall, walked into the Admiral Gas Station off Front Street just past 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release.
A clerk working the late shift told police the man said had a gun. Police Sgt. Matt Richmond said the suspect ordered the clerk to open the cash register and the clerk did so, passing the man more than $100.
The clerk called 911 at 2:09 a.m. as the suspect fled down Barlow Street.
Officers arrived minutes later and searched the area with the help of a police dog. A track led them down Barlow Street, where the trail went cold.
Police suspect the man branched off onto westbound State Street, Richmond added.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark baseball hat, jeans, gloves and a light-colored face mask.
No one was injured during the incident.
Richmond declined to release more details on the case Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the case should call Detective Joe Soffredine at 231-995-5012.
