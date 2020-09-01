TRAVERSE CITY — A man arrested and jailed by local deputies will now face a second set of charges from the state troopers who helped track him.
The 38-year-old Kingsley resident was found and cuffed after a near three-hour search through some woods off Freedom Road on Monday, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
The search began with a 9:15 a.m. 911 call, which drew MSP troopers and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies to a Paradise Township home. The caller told dispatchers the man, a family member, had brandished a gun while demanding a ride and some gas money.
They closed the door in his face, Carroll said.
He took off at a run, offering the first deputies to reach the scene a brief glimpse before he disappeared into the woods.
Deputies were already on the Kingsley man’s trail after a similar attempted break-in on Sunday evening, according to Capt. Chris Clark. Officers spotted him as he took off from that Blair Township home and gave chase, but soon backed off due to potential public risk.
They paid a visit to the man’s last known address later Sunday evening, Clark said, but found no one home.
A perimeter was quickly established around the woods, Clark said, and drones and K9 officers were deployed to help in the search. They tracked him about two miles into the forest before catching up and cuffing him.
He cooperated with police directives from there, Clark added, but declined to answer questions.
The man didn’t have a handgun on him, and follow-up searches for that weapon haven’t been successful, Carroll said.
From the Sheriff’s Department investigation, the man will face a charge of fleeing and eluding, attempted breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property, Clark said Tuesday.
That MSP report now awaits review from Grand Traverse County prosecutors. Investigators have recommended a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He remains lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
