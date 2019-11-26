TRAVERSE CITY — A bad night turned worse for a Grand Rapids man accused of violating bond, driving drunk and destroying his ex’s property.
The 39-year-old faces pending charges through both Traverse City Police and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department from an incident beginning at 11:45 p.m. Monday.
Police were called after the man’s 31-year-old ex got home from work to find him rifling through their formerly shared East State Street home. He said he was gathering left-behind belongings, but the encounter soon turned to name-calling, said TCPD Capt. Jim Bussell.
She told him to leave.
The incident devolved from there, Bussell said, and the man stormed out of the house after throwing his things outside. He got into his 2017 black Ford Focus to drive away, Bussell added, flicking a cigarette at the woman as he drove off and burning her jacket.
Officers arrived soon after and issued a “be on the lookout” for the man.
He was spotted by a county deputy soon after on M-113 — blazing down the highway at more than 90 mph, according to Lt. Chris Oosse.
He was arrested during a traffic stop, and Oosse said the man cooperated with deputies.
The department has recommended charges of operating while intoxicated with a high BAC — over 0.17, he added. Oosse said he won’t have the man’s final BAC until a case report is finished.
“She said he drank at least a half a fifth of vodka,” Bussell said.
TCPD officers will request charges of malicious destruction of property and domestic assault. The late-night visit was also a bond violation, Bussell added — avoiding contact with her was a condition of the man’s bond in a recent domestic violence case, he said. The woman had a PPO against him, but Bussell said the order expired.
For now, the case awaits review from the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.
