TRAVERSE CITY — A spat over ignored text messages left one man in cuffs and two cars significantly damaged Saturday.
Traverse City police officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the apartment complex at the East Carter Center at 11:14 p.m. Capt. Keith Gillis said the man, 40, was upset that his girlfriend, 31, was not returning his messages. The man is accused of following the woman back to her apartment in his vehicle, Gillis said, and then ramming her car while she was still in it.
The man was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. Gillis said there were no injuries but both vehicles had "severe damage."
