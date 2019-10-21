TRAVERSE CITY — An autopsy confirmed police suspicions that a man found outside the front doors of a church died of alcoholism.
An autopsy report officially classified the Sept. 5 death of Corey Lauwers, 26, as “acute and chronic alcoholism,” according to Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis.
Passersby discovered his limp body on a stone-slab bench in the flowerpot-flanked vestibule of Grace Episcopal Church off Washington Street. They called police just before 7 a.m.
Police Chief Jeff O’Brien at the time said the scene bore no evidence of drug use or physical trauma, though he noted the 26-year-old had a history of alcoholism. Lauwers was released from Munson Medical Center the previous day after an alcohol-related incident, O’Brien previously said.
Lauwers’ last listed address was in Saginaw, but O’Brien said the man had been living among Traverse City’s homeless population “for a while.”
The investigation is now closed.
