TRAVERSE CITY — Police say they stopped a man who was going after his ex-girlfriend just in time.
Traverse City Police Department officers arrested the man, a 21-year-old Traverse City resident, outside a local bar Wednesday.
An anonymous call informed police that the man was driving to the bar aiming to hurt his ex, according to police logs.
Officers spotted a car and driver matching the description given — a gray Pontiac Grand Prix with a broken headlight — and followed to the bar’s parking lot in the 400 block of W. Front Street.
They pulled the 21-year-old over once in the lot. He initially ignored orders from the officers to get out of the car and was “verbally resistant,” according to the log. He relented after being told several times, however, and was placed in cuffs.
Police found a 45-caliber handgun — with the hammer cocked — on the driver’s side floor. The gun was not registered, according to logs, and the man did not have a concealed pistol license.
During the course of the incident, officers surmised that the man was drunk. He was taken to Munson Medical Center to have his blood drawn, where he fought against police and staff.
The man was jailed in Grand Traverse County. Police are recommending charges of felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, concealed weapon violation, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of an unregistered handgun, operating while intoxicated and driving on an expired license.
The case awaits review by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
No one was injured during the incident.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.