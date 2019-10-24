GRAWN — A man faces a list of felony charges amid accusations that he possessed child porn.
Michigan State Police troopers arrested Nathan Newell Groenevelt, 36, Thursday morning after a near two-month investigation.
He was arraigned shortly after on four felony charges — one count of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of possessing/distributing child pornography.
The former carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, while each of the latter charges could net up to 15 years behind bars.
Magistrate Tammi Rodgers levied a $10,000 personal recognizance bond against the Grawn man in 86th District Court at the request of Groenevelt’s defense attorney, Shawn Worden. She also added bond conditions that Groenevelt not use or possess any device able to access the internet or have any contact with minors.
Court record offered no further details on the accusations.
Groenevelt next appears in court Nov. 14 for a preliminary exam before Judge Robert Cooney.
