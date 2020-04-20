TRAVERSE CITY — A Glen Arbor man was jailed after a shopping trip turned violent, police say.
The 51-year-old spurred a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. Saturday after becoming irate with a Tilley’s Market clerk who “asked him to hurry up,” according to a Traverse City Police Department release.
He and another man visited the store to buy alcohol, and while shopping began to loiter in the back of the shop chatting. The clerk, a Traverse City man, asked they finish up due to the COVID-19 pandemic — he didn’t want customers hanging out in the store, according to the release.
The Glen Arbor man did not take kindly to the request, instead yelling at the clerk and approaching him at the counter, police said.
Things escalated from there. The 51-year-old reached over the counter and tried to “flick” the clerk’s face. He was not successful.
The clerk warned the customer to get back, but he began charging around the counter after the clerk.
He was met with pepper spray — the clerk struck the right side of the man’s face and drove him back, according to the release. He then hit the store’s panic button and both customers left.
Traverse City Police officers found the 51-year-old trying to wash the spray from his face in an alley off Third Street.
A review of surveillance footage and an interview with the suspect spurred an arrest, and the Glen Arbor man has since been lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The case awaits review by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor. Police have recommended he be charged with assault.
Capt. Jim Bussell said officers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
He wasn’t sure Monday if the man had been arraigned.
No major injuries were reported.
