CHEBOYGAN — A man was jailed after an early morning armed standoff, according to the Cheboygan Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm in the 900 block of W. 1st St. on Sunday at approximately 4:10 a.m.
When they attempted contact with the suspect, he exited the home with a firearm, refused commands, went back inside and cut off communications, according to a press statement.
The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Response Team was called and the suspect was taken into custody without incident at approximately 8 a.m., according to the statement. Responders included the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Mackinaw City Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the Tuscarora Township Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cheboygan Police Department at 231-627-4321.
