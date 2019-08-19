TRAVERSE CITY — A man landed in cuffs early Sunday morning after police claim he beat his girlfriend bloody.
A resident off Timber Lane Drive in Traverse City called police after being woken by fighting and shouting outside his window around 3:15 a.m., according to Capt. Jim Bussell.
Traverse City Police Department officers arrived at the scene to find the couple — a 31-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, both from Traverse City — arguing loudly in the street.
Their 2005 Chevy Impala idled in the street as the pair walked down the street yelling, the resident told officers, and the couple had gotten in and out of the car several times during the fight.
“It was so loud, it woke him up,” Bussell said.
The woman told police her boyfriend punched her in the face during an argument in the car, and that when she tried to get out, he grabbed her and started choking her, Bussell said.
She had visible injuries when police arrived — the woman’s face and neck were bloodied — but Bussell wasn’t sure whether she pursued medical attention.
Her 34-year-old boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and assault by strangulation Sunday evening.
The couple had been dating around six months, Bussell said, and lived together at the Restwood Motel in Traverse City.
The man remains in Grand Traverse County’s jail while prosecutors review the case, Bussell said.
