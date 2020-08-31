TRAVERSE CITY — A man is in jail after leading two law enforcement agencies on a chase through the woods.
The incident began on Sunday afternoon with a report of attempted home invasion out of Blair Township, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
Deputies responded to the home and met with residents, who told them a 32-year-old male acquaintance had tried the garage and pounded on the front door. He’d left seconds before deputies arrived.
It didn’t stop an attempt to chase him down, however.
Deputies were able to catch up with the suspect, at that point known to police, and attempted a traffic stop, Clark said.
A pursuit began.
But it ended just as quickly.
“Due to his speed, the location and the time of day, we terminated our pursuit,” Clark said. “But we knew who it was.”
That made it easy for investigators to stop by the man’s last-known address later Sunday evening, Clark added.
They found no one home.
On Monday morning, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a near-identical situation — down to the same suspect.
Assisting deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department made it to the scene first, catching a glimpse of the man as he ran into the woods.
He’d attempted another break-in, Clark said — this time, with a gun in-hand. He’d used it to threaten a Paradise Township homeowner he was also acquainted with, who quickly called police. Clark wasn’t sure of the nature of the suspect’s relationship with either residents.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll couldn’t share details on the matter Monday, but said he’d be reviewing a full report on the matter Tuesday.
That Paradise Township home was just off east Blair Town Hall and Freedom roads.
“That’s what began the search in that area for him,” Clark said.
The search started before 11 a.m., Clark added, and spurred social media warnings and a phone message to everyone in the area, requesting locals stay inside and lock their doors. Sheriff’s department drones and two K9 officers — one with MSP, the other with the department — were brought in to help search the wooded perimeter.
They proved successful, and officers caught up to the man about 2 miles from the intersection.
Once found, Clark said the man cooperated with officer demands, but refused to answer questions.
He was placed in custody around 12:30 p.m. by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s investigators on suspicion of fleeing/eluding police stemming from Sunday’s investigation. A report of felony assault related to the attempted Paradise Township break-in was being completed by MSP as of late Monday afternoon.
No one was injured during the investigation.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.