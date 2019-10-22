TRAVERSE CITY — A man who told police he’d been stabbed and mugged in a Traverse City alley now faces charges of filing a false report.
William Thomas Mitchell III, 31, was arrested Oct. 18 on the felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
He was arraigned in 86th District Court Monday morning. A magistrate levied Mitchell a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
The 31-year-old Traverse City man told officers on Oct. 1 that he’d been strolling through an alley off East Eighth Street when the pounding of feet on pavement caught his attention, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said Monday.
Mitchell said he turned to see a man running at him with a fixed-blade knife.
He told police he’d been stabbed in the head several times, roundhouse-kicked in the ribs and then relieved of the $106 in his wallet.
Paramedics treated small cuts on Mitchell’s forehead at the scene, O’Brien said, and he declined transport to Munson Medical Center or any further treatment.
He told police he’d been drinking before the attack, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
A K-9 search that evening turned up no leads on the supposed mugger, nor did Detective Bureau investigations into the report.
“He said that he made it all up,” O’Brien said.
Mitchell next appears in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 4 before Judge Robert Cooney.
