INTERLOCHEN — A 47-year-old Interlochen man was arrested on suspicion of defrauding a customer regarding vehicle repairs.
Jonathan Duane Hamilton, owner and operator of Big Bear Auto Repair in Interlochen, was arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Benzie County Jail, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. He was arraigned in 85th District Court and a 10 percent bond was set at $50,000, the release states.
Hamilton is accused of advising a customer that their vehicle’s motor was beyond repair and needed to be replaced, the release states. The customer told police they paid Hamilton approximately $5,000 for a new motor and its installation.
The customer said they repeatedly asked for the new motor’s paperwork and warranty, but claims that Hamilton ignored the requests, the press release states.
The customer said, soon after, they went to a different shop for unrelated repairs and asked the mechanic there to take a look at the new motor — they said they subsequently were told that the motor was not new, but the original one, the press release states.
The Secretary of State’s Office Investigative Services were contacted and confirmed the motor was the original by running the vehicle identification number — or the VIN number, according to the press release.
A warrant for Hamilton’s arrest was OK’d by the Benzie County Prosecutor for one count of fraud-false pretense and one count of false statements, the press release states. He will be charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, the release notes.
