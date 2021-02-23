BEULAH — Michigan State Police arrested a man during a traffic stop, who now faces multiple criminal charges for possession of drugs, resisting arrest and more.
Authorities arraigned Robert Theodore Hanson, 27, of Lake Ann, in 85th District Court Monday in Benzie County in the suspected delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing police, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and using a false or forged identification.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety, records show.
Troopers arrested Hanson at 8 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Reynolds Road near U.S. Highway 31 in Inland Township. Hanson did not have identification and gave an alias, police said.
Hanson also allegedly resisted police during the arrest and as being placed in a patrol vehicle, authorities said.
MSP officials said they found methamphetamine in Hanson’s pocket, and paraphernalia associated with the sale of the drug inside the vehicle. They took him to the Benzie County Jail in Beulah to be detained.
