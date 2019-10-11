TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police investigated an attempted suicide in Grand Traverse County’s jail hours after a settlement in the inmate death of Marilyn Palmer was signed.
City police — who as policy investigate every suicide or attempt in the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department-run jail — responded to the jail at 12:19 a.m. on Oct. 9. The call went out after a 34-year-old man attempted to hang himself using a suicide vest, TCPD Sgt. Matt Richmond said.
Richmond declined to share the man’s name or what sent him to jail.
More than 51 suicide attempts — and two confirmed deaths by suicide — occurred at the jail between 2011 and 2018, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Palmer, who died on Feb. 28, 2018, was one of those. The other, Alan Halloway, died in 2017. His death yielded a $125,000 settlement from the county amid accusations jail staff failed to follow policy and procedure.
Palmer’s settlement has yet to be finalized by a probate court judge, but the $20,000 awarded by the county is to be split between attorney Jesse Williams, funeral costs and the late 36-year-old’s three children, according to a Sheriff’s Department release.
Sheriff Tom Bensley and Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff did not immediately return calls for comment Friday morning.
