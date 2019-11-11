TRAVERSE CITY — A car stolen from a Traverse City home turned up in Cadillac, investigators said.
The car’s owner, a 31-year-old Traverse City woman, called police after she noticed her “bright yellow” 2007 Pontiac G5 missing just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
It had been parked in the alley behind her East State Street home, according to Traverse City Police Sgt. Matt Richmond. The keys hadn’t been left inside, he said the report noted.
The car was discovered later in a Cadillac Walmart’s parking lot, he added. No suspects were found nearby.
“Somehow it got to Cadillac,” Richmond said.
The investigation is ongoing, Richmond said, and police have a possible suspect.
