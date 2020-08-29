BEULAH — State police said they arrested a man after a combative incident with troopers and emergency medical responders, which followed a domestic violence call.
Michigan State Police arrested Chaz Jacob Weaver, 30, on Thursday after they were called around 11 a.m. to the woods behind Rich’s Roadside Cafe between Interlochen and Honor. A woman told police that Weaver, her boyfriend, took an illicit drug and then assaulted her in the woods near their apartment on Honor Highway.
Weaver was taken to Benzie County Jail in Beulah. The next day he faced eight criminal charges in court.
Authorities arraigned Weaver on Friday in Benzie County’s 85th District Court on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of mayhem, one count of domestic violence, four counts of resisting and obstructing police, and one count of third-offense habitual offender.
When police found Weaver behind the cafe on Thursday morning, he had cuts and abrasions and was bleeding from his ear. He did not respond to verbal commands and four times charged police officers, police said.
Officers used a stun gun on Weaver three times before he was taken into custody with the help of both law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders. Weaver remained combative after arrested, police said.
The woman who called police was treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and released on Friday.
Troopers from the MSP Cadillac post, deputies from Benzie County Sheriff’s department and medical responders from Benzie County EMS handled the incident.
