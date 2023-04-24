TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police Department officials identified Justo Porras as the 31-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Boardman River.
Porras was found at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday by dive team deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement and fire department personnel first began the search Friday night after witnesses called 911 and said they heard a splash and saw something in the water near the North Union Street Bridge, according to TCPD Sgt. Ryan Taylor.
After efforts to find him were unsuccessful because it was too dark, the search was stopped, Taylor said, then resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday. His body was recovered several hours later.
Sgt. Adam Gray said the body has been sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
