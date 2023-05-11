TRAVERSE CITY — The body of a 46-year-old man was found in the woods between the Boardman River and the railroad tracks west of Keystone Road, according to Capt. Randy Fewless from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, detectives were called to an area behind Animal Control and south of the Goodwill Inn. There, they said they discovered the body of Josh Gilmet of Mancelona.
During their initial investigation, Fewless said they did not see any signs of suspicious activity or trauma to the body.
"At this point, we have no suspicion of foul play," he said on Thursday afternoon.
Gilmet's body has been sent to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo for an autopsy report. According to the autopsy department at WMU, it could take 60 to 90 days for the pathology report to be completed and the cause of death to be released.
The case is still under investigation, pending the results from that report, Fewless said.
He also confirmed that Gilmet's family and next of kin were notified with the help of the Antrim County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.