From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A man without pants was arrested and accused of blocking traffic on Division Street, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
A trooper on patrol at 10:45 a.m. on July 19 said that he saw James Colson, 53, walking in the roadway, naked from the waist down.
The Traverse City man stopped cars and slammed his hands on vehicle hoods, the statement read.
Colson tried to flee from the trooper, who physically subdued the suspect until a Traverse City Police officer arrived and helped handcuff him, according to a MSP statement.
Colson was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation and was later released.
The Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s office authorized a felony warrant against Colson for indecent exposure, resisting and obstructing a police officer and for being an habitual offender.
Police arrested Colson on July 22 and held at Grand Traverse County’s jail until he was arraigned the next day in 86th District Court in Traverse City.
Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.