TRAVERSE CITY — No glittery fireworks will rain onto West Grand Traverse Bay and thousands won’t gather to marvel at them, but July 4 is sure to end with a few booms anyway.
Local police anticipate plenty of fireworks-related calls during the holiday weekend, especially with downtown Traverse City’s fireworks show and other northern Michigan traditions canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
Few of those complaints will put an end to pops and crackling heard throughout the region, though.
“We try to evaluate the incidents. Obviously if someone’s being unsafe, we’ll try to educate them on that, educate them on the law,” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark. “We won’t be overly heavy-handed on that. But if it’s unsafe or a consistent problem, we will have to enforce.”
Some backyard shows fall under fireworks laws, but others fall under noise complaints, Clark said. Others yet can be classified as violations of township ordinances — each has their own set of fireworks regulations.
And those beer-bottle-in-the-driveway, light-it-and-run-style displays will be prevalent, said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
He has no plans to crack down — if anything, Schendel said deputies might confiscate materials.
“From this point on, we’re gonna get fireworks complaints. No question about that,” he said. “People are having fun. It’s Fourth of July, they’re celebrating our nation’s birth and independence. We want everybody to have fun, as long as everybody does everything safely.”
For Bill Barnes, the surge of interest in home fireworks shows means a successful season. The co-owner of Pro Fireworks in Williamsburg can hardly keep the colorful explosives on store shelves.
“Business is booming — literally,” Barnes said Tuesday, adding that he’d be heading to a sister location in Grayling later that day to pick up more stock. “We’ve had an incredible increase in first-time fireworks purchasers — and people who are doing bigger shows than normal because they have all of their friends and family coming over.”
The uptick in business started about a month ago. Barnes said most interest has been in what he calls “family-friendly” fireworks — with themes like dogs, snakes and the classic poo emoji.
For others, the prospect of more backyard displays telegraphs potential headaches.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean’s weekend will be spent keeping an eye on things near south Torch Lake, the site of one of the region’s only fireworks shows proceeding as planned. It’ll likely stay busy — and packed — throughout the day.
Bean suggests those readying the backyard or saving a tall-necked bottle take a moment to consider others.
“People need to take into consideration how close the neighbors are to where they’re at. They need to take the wildlife and people’s pets into consideration,” Bean said, also noting the issues fireworks create for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. “I think they really need to think through some of the stuff they’re firing off.”
Michigan law offers few avenues for enforcement, Bean said. Still, his deputies will respond to each fireworks complaint lodged during the holiday weekend.
“We’re not here to ruin anybody’s time, but we also have to respect people that live in the area,” Bean said.
Others, too, approach the Fourth of July tepidly.
It brings a bittersweet feeling for Tim Hinkley, board president for Traverse City’s Boom Boom Club. The organization has long fundraised for and organized the city’s massive Fourth fireworks display.
This is the first year since the club’s 2011 founding that Hinkley and other members won’t see their efforts culminate in cheering crowds and colors dancing off Lake Michigan’s waves.
“It’s what we love doing, and it was not easy making that decision. But if you’ve ever been down there on the Fourth of July night, it’s wall-to-wall people — not real conducive to social distancing,” Hinkley said. “(We’ll) bring it back next year as long as everything’s going well.
“We can’t wait to do it again.”
