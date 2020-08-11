TRAVERSE CITY — Officers packed up tactical gear and filed into armored trucks to end a near-four-hour standoff — with no suspect in tow.
Police responded to an initial call of shots fired at an east Eighth Street home just after 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. Law enforcement remained on-scene through the afternoon after getting a fuller picture from the girlfriend of the suspect inside — she told O’Brien the 69-year-old Traverse City resident had been drinking heavily and pulled his handgun, firing off several shots as she fled.
Dispatchers heard gunshots in the background of the call, spurring a strong police response and immediate perimeter around the home.
She also said the man has mental health issues and debilitating hip injuries after a recent surgery, which confine him to an upstairs bedroom. Police factored this into their decision-making.
“We just feel that, for officers’ safety, that we should probably not push it any further,” O’Brien said as the scene broke down after 7 p.m. “Let’s not get officers hurt, let’s not get him hurt, let’s not get the neighbors hurt. Let’s not make something that’s not there.”
In the hours before, the scene bustled with members of the region’s mutual aid team — officers from Leelanau, Cadillac and Osceola counties responded, as well as the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department.
Armored vehicles and officers in camouflage and tactical gear organized themselves around the home and in an alley staging area. Armed officers blocked traffic at Rose and Barlow streets. They shooed back curious bicyclists and dog-walkers.
But despite the afternoon rush of activity, the scene itself stood stagnant.
The home’s blinds were closed and an air conditioner buzzing in the upstairs window dulled any potential noise inside.
Officers used speakers and drones in attempts to communicate with the man, which O’Brien suspects passed out upstairs. They drew no response, he added, and as time ticked by, it seemed little progress would be made.
At that point, the man’s actions would only constitute a misdemeanor, O’Brien added.
He made the call to back off.
“We have a point system that we utilize as to how we conduct our business and where we go from here,” he said. “He’s basically incapacitated — he can’t even come down the stairs.”
O’Brien couldn’t speak to the man’s well-being, or if he was still alive. But he said he felt confident the public at large wasn’t in danger.
Residents closest to the home were temporarily evacuated, he added. For others, blinking red and blue lights were the only indication that something was going on.
A few houses down, Jessie Houser tended to her young son while keeping an eye on “the activities” outside.
She first noticed the commotion around 4 p.m. while preparing to take the baby for a walk.
“I got ready to feed him, and then we see police cars,” Houser said. “It was bizarre, watching it unfold.”
A few hundred feet away, Claudia Pfeiffelman watched a sea of officers and idling cruisers stage in the alley just south of Eighth Street.
She didn’t know the neighbor, but found the afternoon tension hard to ignore.
“It’s really some excitement,” Pfeiffelman said. “It’s funny to see all the cop cars coming in from all over.”
Investigators will keep an eye on the home overnight, and O’Brien said officers would revisit the situation in the morning.
“We’ll come back with some fresh eyes and see if we can’t come in from a different angle,” he said. “There’s really no threat at this point other than to himself.”
