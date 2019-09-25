TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police were called to a reported assault that turned out to be an argument over a downtown parking job.
Lt. Erich Bohrer reported an emergency call came in just before noon Tuesday for an alleged assault in the 200 block of East Front Street. It turned out to be a verbal argument between two men over use of a parking space, he said.
Bohrer said apparently a driver of a BMW threatened to kill another motorist for parking too close. He said when police were called the situation de-escalated and one of the motorists left the scene before authorities arrived.
"Two guys with a hot attitude, I guess," Bohrer said.
Police did not make any arrests.
