MANISTEE — After almost two weeks of searching, crews recovered the body of 63-year-old Merl McVay, missing since the boat he was on sunk earlier this summer.
At approximately 12:44 p.m. on Monday, Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski said they found McVay about three miles from the Arcadia Pier, 115 feet deep in Lake Michigan.
Divers from the Michigan State Police Marine Services Unit were able to bring him to the surface.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy," Gutowski said in a press statement.
McVay was one of five people aboard the 20-foot boat when it sank at 9:22 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene approximately four miles off Arcadia's shore when people in a nearby boat saw it sinking and went to help.
When they arrived, Gutowski said, they found four people in the water. Three of them — a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman — were still conscious after being rescued.
The fourth passenger, later identified as 77-year-old Minnie Batchelder of Crystal Lake, was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted by the other boaters and emergency responders, the sheriff said.
In a release on Aug. 29, Gutowski said Michigan State Police divers found the sunken vessel about 3.1 miles from the Arcadia Pier at 4 a.m. the next day.
They paused the search for McVay's body until weather conditions cleared up, according to Gutowski.
What caused the boat to sink is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by MSP, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard, Mason County Sheriff's Office, Arcadia Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department, Onekama Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Emergency Medical Services, Benzie County EMS, Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee County Central Dispatch and members of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.
"Search crews from these agencies were tireless in their efforts and often battled challenging weather conditions during this effort," Gutowski said.
