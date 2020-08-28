BELLAIRE — Police confirmed multiple guns were inside the truck involved in a nearly eight-hour standoff with a Hillsdale man.
Michigan State Police on Friday said the prior day's three-county chase and lengthy standoff in a Mancelona-area church parking lot ended with the arrest of the 42-year-old man, recovery of four firearms and the rescue of four children who'd spent the day inside the truck parked in the hot sun.
Police said the man was booked into the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, where he awaits arraignment on expected charges of resisting and obstructing police, fleeing and eluding, felony firearms possession and carrying a concealed weapon. Additional charges connected to an assault on a Petoskey police officer are expected in Emmet County, MSP officials said.
State police said they recovered a 9mm handgun, a .357 revolver, an over-under .22/.410 rifle shotgun combination, and a disassembled 9mm inside the rear capped area of the truck — the latter accessible to those in the cab through a horizontal, sliding window.
The ordeal began Thursday in the 8 a.m. hour, when police found the Hillsdale man parked at a gas station in Petoskey. Local officer Brock Kimball approached the man after he'd been reported to dispatchers as a "road rage" driver, said Matt Breed, director of the Petoskey Department of Public Safety — a combination police and fire agency.
Kimball reported the man was agitated when he approached to ask about the driving complaint, and Breed said the driver threw hot coffee into the officer's face when he tried to prevent him from turning over the truck's ignition key.
Kimball suffered first-degree burns on his face and was released from McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital after treatment, Breed said. He’s expected to fully recover and return to work after the weekend.
The Hillsdale man sped away as a backup officer arrived, and Breed said that's when the chase began south along U.S. Highway 131.
MSP officials said troopers found the man in his distinctive white Ford F-150 with a red topper on the highway near Baumann Road in Charlevoix County, north of Boyne Falls. They followed the man south along the highway into Antrim County, where authorities said officers from Mancelona and Bellaire police departments set up stop sticks and blocked the man with patrol vehicles, just north of Mancelona.
The motorist refused to exit the vehicle, MSP officials said, then rammed a police vehicle and continued to flee south along U.S. 131 after police shattered one of the truck's windows and popped at least one tire. The chase came to an end in a church parking lot south of Mancelona, where a nearly eight-hour standoff ensued.
Traffic along the busy highway was re-routed around the scene throughout the day.
MSP officials said the Hillsdale man refused to surrender after speaking with a police negotiator.
Just before 5 p.m. officers in body armor rushed the man’s truck, tossing a stun grenade as two armored vehicles rammed and pinned the vehicle in front and back. They pulled him out and wrestled him to the ground.
All four children were witnessed drinking water and being treated by medical responders near an ambulance. They were turned over to family members, said MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
The Hillsdale man — who is the children's father — was treated for minor injuries before taken to the jail in Bellaire, but Carroll said no officers were injured during the incident and neither were any of the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.