TRAVERSE CITY — A woman was “conscious and alert” after investigators say jail employees intervened in her attempt to hang herself.
The incident took place inside the Grand Traverse County’s jail at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Traverse City Police Department logs. The woman involved was listed as a 38-year-old, according to TCPD, though officials did not discuss the nature of her incarceration.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department officials oversee the jail’s operations, but emergency calls from the Washington Street facility fall within TCPD’s jurisdiction, and are handled as such.
Police Lt. Erich Bohrer said the woman, whose name has not been released, attempted to hang herself in her cell’s shower.
Corrections officers acted quickly, managing to cut the woman down within seconds, he added.
The woman was taken from her cell and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for evaluation, according to dispatch logs.
Bohrer said the move was largely a precaution — investigators told him the woman was awake during ride to the hospital.
Sheriff Tom Bensley declined to discuss the incident Wednesday and was unable to speak to the woman’s condition or any details of the incident.
The sheriff said he’d speak to Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff and provide more information later in the week — Barsheff did not return a Record-Eagle call for comment Wednesday.
It’s far from the jail’s first suicide attempt, and other local facilities have seen deaths — and near-deaths — in recent years.
Wednesday’s incident is — perhaps painfully — similar to past incidents at 320 Washington St.
On Feb. 28, 2018, Marilyn Palmer died by suicide after she hanged herself in her Grand Traverse County jail cell’s shower. The 36-year-old was a mother of three, and just 19 days into a sentence for felony identity theft.
Ten years before Palmer’s death, 21-year-old Sarah Clark died — also on Feb. 28 — after she hanged herself in a jail shower.
Grand Traverse County commissioners approved a $15,000 allotment to modify a design flaw of the jail’s showers to remove tie-off points, as the Record-Eagle previously reported, in April 2019.
Bensley couldn’t speak Wednesday to whether the shower in the woman’s cell was among those modified.
Still, Bohrer said the woman’s condition seemed good — she was awake during transport, and as of Tuesday, was not anticipated to suffer any serious health impacts.
